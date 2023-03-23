Rescue operation in Zaporizhia completed – Klymenko

A rescue operation has been completed in Zaporizhia at the site where ammunition hit residential buildings, Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

"Rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine pulled six people out of the rubble and contained a fire in two high-rise buildings. Some 34 people were injured. Some 29 were hospitalized, three of them were children. Unfortunately, one person died in the hospital," Klymenko said on Facebook.

He said the police on the spot recorded evidence of another Russian war crime against the civilian population.

"Ukraine will hold everyone involved accountable," the minister said.

Earlier it was reported about 32 wounded as a result of shelling, including three children.

According to preliminary data, the Russian invaders attacked the city using a multiple launch rocket system, probably a Tornado-S. As a result of the shelling, more than 30 apartments in two houses were destroyed.