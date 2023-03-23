Facts

09:29 23.03.2023

Rescue operation in Zaporizhia completed – Klymenko

1 min read
Rescue operation in Zaporizhia completed – Klymenko

 A rescue operation has been completed in Zaporizhia at the site where ammunition hit residential buildings, Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

"Rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine pulled six people out of the rubble and contained a fire in two high-rise buildings. Some 34 people were injured. Some 29 were hospitalized, three of them were children. Unfortunately, one person died in the hospital," Klymenko said on Facebook.

He said the police on the spot recorded evidence of another Russian war crime against the civilian population.

"Ukraine will hold everyone involved accountable," the minister said.

Earlier it was reported about 32 wounded as a result of shelling, including three children.

According to preliminary data, the Russian invaders attacked the city using a multiple launch rocket system, probably a Tornado-S. As a result of the shelling, more than 30 apartments in two houses were destroyed.

 

Tags: #zaporizhia #rescue

MORE ABOUT

14:22 22.03.2023
Victim of Russian missile attack on Zaporizhia died, now 25 people are hospitalized – authorities

Victim of Russian missile attack on Zaporizhia died, now 25 people are hospitalized – authorities

13:58 22.03.2023
In Zaporizhia, 18 people, including two children, wounded by missile attack – City Council

In Zaporizhia, 18 people, including two children, wounded by missile attack – City Council

13:53 22.03.2023
Zelenskyy after missile hit residential building in Zaporizhia: This must not become just another day

Zelenskyy after missile hit residential building in Zaporizhia: This must not become just another day

17:29 11.03.2023
Russian occupiers shell Zaporizhia, fire breaks out in one of districts

Russian occupiers shell Zaporizhia, fire breaks out in one of districts

10:34 06.03.2023
Number of victims of missile attack on house in Zaporizhia increase to 13 people – Emergency Service

Number of victims of missile attack on house in Zaporizhia increase to 13 people – Emergency Service

09:32 03.03.2023
Zelenskyy following HQ meeting: We to give military, legal response on brutal Russian missile attack on Zaporizhia

Zelenskyy following HQ meeting: We to give military, legal response on brutal Russian missile attack on Zaporizhia

11:21 02.03.2023
Four killed in missile attack on residential building in Zaporizhia, five considered missing

Four killed in missile attack on residential building in Zaporizhia, five considered missing

10:38 02.03.2023
URCS volunteers taking part in rescue operations in Zaporizhia after Russian missile attack on residential building

URCS volunteers taking part in rescue operations in Zaporizhia after Russian missile attack on residential building

09:17 02.03.2023
Death toll in Zaporizhia rises to three – National Police

Death toll in Zaporizhia rises to three – National Police

11:18 10.02.2023
Two ‘arrivals’ recorded in Zaporizhia – City Council Sec

Two ‘arrivals’ recorded in Zaporizhia – City Council Sec

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Prosecutor General in The Hague signs Agreement on opening of ICC representative office in Ukraine

Zelenskyy in Kherson region gets acquainted with progress of restoring infrastructure

Syrsky: Wagner group trying to capture Bakhmut loses significant strength, runs out of steam; we to take advantage of this opportunity soon

Debris removal completed in Rzhyschiv, nine people killed – Emergency Service

There are already eight victims of drone attacks in Rzhyschiv, four people under rubble – Emergency Service

LATEST

Ukrainian Prosecutor General in The Hague signs Agreement on opening of ICC representative office in Ukraine

Zelenskyy in Kherson region gets acquainted with progress of restoring infrastructure

Lisovyi proposes to allow citizens to voluntarily give up academic degrees

Invaders shell Kherson region 54 times in day, civilian killed, two more wounded

Syrsky: Wagner group trying to capture Bakhmut loses significant strength, runs out of steam; we to take advantage of this opportunity soon

Some 244 hospitals sign contracts for medical assistance in rehabilitation

Ukrainian Prosecutor General, European Parliament President discuss establishment of special tribunal on aggression

Heavy fighting continued in Svatove-Kreminna sector; invaders fear offensive from Ukrainian side – British intelligence

NATO Secretary General urges West to prepare for long-term support for Ukraine

Debris removal completed in Rzhyschiv, nine people killed – Emergency Service

AD
AD
AD
AD