Umerov arrives in Turkey, meets with Minister of Defense, Foreign Minister

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov held meetings with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara, as well as with Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler.

As Umerov reported on his Telegram channel, they discussed bilateral defense cooperation with Yaşar Güler. Security guarantees for Ukraine, in particular, in the maritime space, were also a separate topic of conversation.

"Turkey is of key importance for stability in the Black Sea and is a reliable partner of Ukraine in this dimension," he wrote.

Umerov also expressed gratitude for Ankara's principled position on closing the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to warships in accordance with the Montreux Convention since the beginning of the large-scale invasion.

"Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, in Ankara," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the social network X.