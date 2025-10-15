Stefanchuk to UK Parliament: Russia does not respond to diplomacy, only to force

Russia does not respond to diplomacy, only to force, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"A just peace is possible only through force. Russia does not understand the language of diplomacy – it understands only the language of powerful Ukrainian artillery, air defense, long-range systems and unity of allies. Therefore, we need not only statements of support, but systemic solutions: the development of defense production, joint programs, long-term financing and supply guarantees," Stefanchuk said on Facebook, telling about his appeal to members of the House of Commons and the House of Lords of the UK Parliament.

He said the Ukrainian-British partnership is strategic and unwavering, and Ukraine and Britain are building a new security architecture in Europe together – strong, technological and responsible.

Stefanchuk also said he had held a meeting with the multi-party friendship group with Ukraine in the British Parliament, headed by MP Alex Sobel.

"This meeting showed that support for Ukraine in the British Parliament is unchanged and based on the values ​​of freedom, justice and international law," Stefanchuk said.