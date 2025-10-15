Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:22 15.10.2025

Stefanchuk to UK Parliament: Russia does not respond to diplomacy, only to force

1 min read

Russia does not respond to diplomacy, only to force, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"A just peace is possible only through force. Russia does not understand the language of diplomacy – it understands only the language of powerful Ukrainian artillery, air defense, long-range systems and unity of allies. Therefore, we need not only statements of support, but systemic solutions: the development of defense production, joint programs, long-term financing and supply guarantees," Stefanchuk said on Facebook, telling about his appeal to members of the House of Commons and the House of Lords of the UK Parliament.

He said the Ukrainian-British partnership is strategic and unwavering, and Ukraine and Britain are building a new security architecture in Europe together – strong, technological and responsible.

Stefanchuk also said he had held a meeting with the multi-party friendship group with Ukraine in the British Parliament, headed by MP Alex Sobel.

"This meeting showed that support for Ukraine in the British Parliament is unchanged and based on the values ​​of freedom, justice and international law," Stefanchuk said.

Tags: #uk #parliament #speaker

MORE ABOUT

20:20 15.10.2025
Ukraine to synchronize new package of UK sanctions within its jurisdictions - Zelenskyy

Ukraine to synchronize new package of UK sanctions within its jurisdictions - Zelenskyy

11:37 15.10.2025
London and Ottawa may join EU plan to use Russian assets – media

London and Ottawa may join EU plan to use Russian assets – media

10:51 08.10.2025
Work of European Solidarity and Holos Rada factions more often assessed positively than negatively - KIIS poll

Work of European Solidarity and Holos Rada factions more often assessed positively than negatively - KIIS poll

20:55 06.10.2025
Ukraine has become UK's leading chicken egg supplier in 2025, local farmers concerned

Ukraine has become UK's leading chicken egg supplier in 2025, local farmers concerned

19:53 01.10.2025
Zelenskyy invites Princess Anne to take part in next summit of Intl Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children

Zelenskyy invites Princess Anne to take part in next summit of Intl Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children

19:20 01.10.2025
Rada Education Committee proposes UAH 28 bln boost to Ministry of Education in 2026 draft budget

Rada Education Committee proposes UAH 28 bln boost to Ministry of Education in 2026 draft budget

20:53 25.09.2025
Stefanchuk on amending Civil Code: This bill is about expanding personal rights of every individual

Stefanchuk on amending Civil Code: This bill is about expanding personal rights of every individual

16:48 22.09.2025
Parliament plans to adapt Civil Code for European standards

Parliament plans to adapt Civil Code for European standards

20:37 12.09.2025
Svyrydenko, UK Foreign Secretary discuss strengthening of economic pressure on Russia

Svyrydenko, UK Foreign Secretary discuss strengthening of economic pressure on Russia

15:33 12.09.2025
Ukraine expects partners to continue pressure on Russia's shadow fleet infrastructure – Zelenskyy

Ukraine expects partners to continue pressure on Russia's shadow fleet infrastructure – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Meeting agenda with Trump is very meaningful

Ukraine has potential to scale long-range capabilities

Power outages take place across Ukraine, with exception of Donetsk and Chernihiv regions

Zelenskyy: Foreign intel chief reports on Russian plan for further military use of Belarus

HACC closes case of ex-minister Pyvovarsky due to the statute of limitations

LATEST

Rutte: More than half of NATO allies join PURL initiative

Zelenskyy: Meeting agenda with Trump is very meaningful

Ukraine has potential to scale long-range capabilities

Shmyhal announces signing of understanding memo on Nordic-Baltic Training Initiative

Stefanchuk, Starmer discuss strengthening Ukraine's defense

Shmyhal at Ramstein: FPV, ISR, other UAVs are existential for holding front

Pistorius: We’re intensifying cooperation between defense industries of Germany and Ukraine, launching initiative to modernize weapons supplied to AFU

Zelenskyy signs law strengthening school security measures

Rutte to Shmyhal: We’ll continue to support you

Denmark to donate DKK 1.1 bln to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities – govt

AD
AD