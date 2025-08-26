Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:16 26.08.2025

Shmyhal discusses with British military command preparation for next meeting of Ramstein group

2 min read
Shmyhal discusses with British military command preparation for next meeting of Ramstein group
Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with Chief of the British Defense Staff Admiral Tony Radakin and Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, during which, in particular, they discussed the urgent needs of the Defense Forces, industrial cooperation within the Build with Ukraine initiative and the preparation of the next meeting of the Contact Group in the Ramstein format, which will be held in London in September.

"Had an important meeting with the Chief of the Defence Staff of Great Britain, Admiral Tony Radakin, and Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton. Thanked for the support of Great Britain during a full-scale war. We appreciate the readiness to develop our cooperation. We focused on the urgent needs of the Ukrainian Defence Forces. It is important to increase the production of main types of drones together with partners. We discussed industrial cooperation within the Build with Ukraine initiative," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

As the minister noted, they also discussed international efforts to create effective security guarantees. The Coalition of the Willing continues to work to ensure the conditions for a lasting and just peace.

"We discussed the preparation of the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format, which will be held in London in September. I sincerely thank Great Britain for its leadership and unwavering support for Ukraine," Shmyhal concluded.

According to media reports, the next 30th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format will be held in London on September 9.

Tags: #shmyhal #tony_radakin

MORE ABOUT

09:42 26.08.2025
Shmyhal and Norwegian PM visit drone manufacturing facility

Shmyhal and Norwegian PM visit drone manufacturing facility

20:45 25.08.2025
Shmyhal discusses Ukraine's needs in financing production, purchase of weapons with German Vice Chancellor

Shmyhal discusses Ukraine's needs in financing production, purchase of weapons with German Vice Chancellor

18:55 25.08.2025
Shmyhal hands Kellogg documents for signing agreement on production and sale of drones

Shmyhal hands Kellogg documents for signing agreement on production and sale of drones

15:57 25.08.2025
Ukraine and Sweden agree on joint production of defense products on territory of both countries - Shmyhal

Ukraine and Sweden agree on joint production of defense products on territory of both countries - Shmyhal

15:51 25.08.2025
Shmyhal announces major project to produce Ukrainian weapons in Denmark

Shmyhal announces major project to produce Ukrainian weapons in Denmark

09:55 19.08.2025
Shmyhal discusses expanding cooperation with Japanese ambassador

Shmyhal discusses expanding cooperation with Japanese ambassador

18:54 18.08.2025
Shmyhal to question about 'Flamingo:' Ukrainian powerful long-range weapons exist, other details later

Shmyhal to question about 'Flamingo:' Ukrainian powerful long-range weapons exist, other details later

18:43 18.08.2025
Shmyhal on draft Govt Action Program: 50% of funds for weapons should go to Ukrainian manufacturers

Shmyhal on draft Govt Action Program: 50% of funds for weapons should go to Ukrainian manufacturers

15:13 18.08.2025
Shmyhal backs arms exports after Ukrainian forces are fully supplied

Shmyhal backs arms exports after Ukrainian forces are fully supplied

14:11 18.08.2025
Shmyhal discusses 14th package of non-lethal aid with Slovak counterpart

Shmyhal discusses 14th package of non-lethal aid with Slovak counterpart

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to continue its defensive operations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces contacts this week with countries can provide platforms for talks with Russia

Men aged 18 to 22 will be able to cross border freely during martial law – Cabinet

Belgium to provide Ukraine with several F-16s in coming months – Foreign Minister

Ukraine’s General Staff denies occupation of two villages in Dnipropetrovsk region

LATEST

Ukraine to continue its defensive operations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces contacts this week with countries can provide platforms for talks with Russia

Belgium ready to participate in peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

Former head of Energy Regulatory Commission Kryvenko announces closure of Rotterdam+ case against her

Luxembourg to not send troops to Ukraine, but to help in space – Foreign Minister

Zelenskyy discusses with Admiral Radakin, his successor support for Ukraine, Coalition of Willing

Men aged 18 to 22 will be able to cross border freely during martial law – Cabinet

Poroshenko calls termination of Druzhba's work long-awaited, Merezhko rejects Hungary's accusations

Belgium to provide Ukraine with several F-16s in coming months – Foreign Minister

Benelux countries to continue to assist Ukraine as long as necessary – joint statement

AD
AD