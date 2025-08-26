Shmyhal discusses with British military command preparation for next meeting of Ramstein group

Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with Chief of the British Defense Staff Admiral Tony Radakin and Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, during which, in particular, they discussed the urgent needs of the Defense Forces, industrial cooperation within the Build with Ukraine initiative and the preparation of the next meeting of the Contact Group in the Ramstein format, which will be held in London in September.

"Had an important meeting with the Chief of the Defence Staff of Great Britain, Admiral Tony Radakin, and Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton. Thanked for the support of Great Britain during a full-scale war. We appreciate the readiness to develop our cooperation. We focused on the urgent needs of the Ukrainian Defence Forces. It is important to increase the production of main types of drones together with partners. We discussed industrial cooperation within the Build with Ukraine initiative," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

As the minister noted, they also discussed international efforts to create effective security guarantees. The Coalition of the Willing continues to work to ensure the conditions for a lasting and just peace.

"We discussed the preparation of the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format, which will be held in London in September. I sincerely thank Great Britain for its leadership and unwavering support for Ukraine," Shmyhal concluded.

According to media reports, the next 30th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format will be held in London on September 9.