11:56 02.12.2025

Shmyhal, US Permanent Rep to NATO discuss PURL initiative

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced a "substantive meeting" in Brussels with US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker.

“We highly value all the assistance the United States has provided to Ukraine. We discussed ways to strengthen our defense partnership. I also noted the effectiveness of the PURL initiative for procuring American weapons and outlined the priority needs of our Armed Forces,” Shmyhal said on X.

He expressed gratitude to the United States, especially President Donald Trump, for its support of Ukraine and leadership in bringing about a just and lasting peace.

As reported, in early November, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker arrived in Kyiv with a NATO delegation. This is his first visit to Ukraine in his current position. During his visit, Whitaker met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

