Head of President's Office: Norway will help Ukraine get through winter, support gas purchases

Norway will support Ukraine during the heating season and assist with gas procurement, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said.

"We spoke separately about energy. Norway will help Ukraine get through the winter, it supports gas purchases. Russia, meanwhile, is deliberately striking our energy infrastructure," Yermak wrote on Telegram.

He noted that on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

From the Ukrainian side, the meeting was attended by Yermak and National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov. Representing Norway were State Secretary for International Relations of the Kingdom of Norway Thomas Gornburg and Special Representative for Ukraine Lars Ragnar Hansen.

"We discussed key issues – diplomatic efforts to achieve a just peace, strengthening Ukraine's air defense, security guarantees, energy cooperation, and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia," Yermak added.