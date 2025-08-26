Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:42 26.08.2025

Shmyhal and Norwegian PM visit drone manufacturing facility

1 min read

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre visited one of Ukraine's defense enterprises that produces drones.

"Together with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, we visited one of Ukraine's defense enterprises that produces drones. We showed the latest models of Ukrainian weapons and discussed the capabilities of the Ukrainian defense industry," Shmyhal wrote on Facebook.

The head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense emphasized that Norway is an important partner of Ukraine and helps in the supply of Patriot air defense systems, training and education of the military and in other areas.

Also, according to him, Norway plans to allocate $8.5 billion to support Ukraine in 2026, most of the funds will go to military equipment for the Ukrainian Defense Forces. He thanked for this initiative personally.

"I called on Norway to continue investing in the Ukrainian defense industry, which is rapidly developing. This is a significant contribution to stability and security in Europe," Shmyhal concluded.

Tags: #shmyhal #støre

