Shmyhal discusses Ukraine's needs in financing production, purchase of weapons with German Vice Chancellor

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmygal held a meeting with Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister of Finance of Germany Lars Klingbeil, during which, in particular, he discussed Ukraine's needs in financing production and purchase of weapons.

"An important meeting with Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister of Finance of Germany Lars Klingbeil. We discussed Ukraine's needs in financing production and purchase of weapons. We separately raised the issue of strengthening Ukraine's air defense. In this context, we highly appreciate Germany's intention to transfer two Patriot systems. We expect that they will soon be protecting the skies over Ukrainian cities," he wrote on Telegram on Monday.

The meeting also discussed the development of joint ventures, in particular, in production of drones. They are also working on the implementation of bilateral projects with the German company Rheinmetall.

Shmyhal thanked Germany for its unwavering support for Ukraine.

"We are grateful to Germany for its unwavering support for Ukraine and look forward to further productive cooperation for the security of all of Europe," the minister emphasized.