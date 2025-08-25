We are integrating Ukraine into European defense industry, scaling up joint programs - Fedorov

Photo: https://t.me/zedigital

On Ukraine's Independence Day, the Defense Cooperation Forum. Future Warfare forum was held, chaired by the president of Ukraine, during which Ukrainian technological solutions used for the country's defense were demonstrated to partners from the EU, NATO, Great Britain, Canada, Denmark, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and Romania.

Among the presented developments are missiles, drones, robots and Shahed interceptors. As it is emphasized, these products allow to defend Ukraine today, and also change the situation on the battlefield and can contribute to global security.

"Together with partners, we discussed further cooperation. Brave1 EU already offers manufacturers from other countries a unique opportunity to test their solutions on the battlefield and receive feedback. We are integrating Ukraine into the European defense industry and scaling joint programs," Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said on Telegram.

He also thanked the partners for their strategic support.