Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:30 25.08.2025

We are integrating Ukraine into European defense industry, scaling up joint programs - Fedorov

1 min read
We are integrating Ukraine into European defense industry, scaling up joint programs - Fedorov
Photo: https://t.me/zedigital

On Ukraine's Independence Day, the Defense Cooperation Forum. Future Warfare forum was held, chaired by the president of Ukraine, during which Ukrainian technological solutions used for the country's defense were demonstrated to partners from the EU, NATO, Great Britain, Canada, Denmark, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and Romania.

Among the presented developments are missiles, drones, robots and Shahed interceptors. As it is emphasized, these products allow to defend Ukraine today, and also change the situation on the battlefield and can contribute to global security.

"Together with partners, we discussed further cooperation. Brave1 EU already offers manufacturers from other countries a unique opportunity to test their solutions on the battlefield and receive feedback. We are integrating Ukraine into the European defense industry and scaling joint programs," Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said on Telegram.

He also thanked the partners for their strategic support.

Tags: #fedorov #integrating

MORE ABOUT

18:05 18.08.2025
NATO, EU partner submit requests for testing 50 defense products in Ukraine in 3 weeks – 1st Dpty PM

NATO, EU partner submit requests for testing 50 defense products in Ukraine in 3 weeks – 1st Dpty PM

18:01 18.08.2025
Number of victims in Zaporizhia grows to 30 - regional administration

Number of victims in Zaporizhia grows to 30 - regional administration

13:30 15.08.2025
Online divorce service to appear in Diia govt service app this autumn – First Deputy PM

Online divorce service to appear in Diia govt service app this autumn – First Deputy PM

14:07 13.08.2025
Multi-account Diia.Kartka for state payments launches in three banks - deputy PM

Multi-account Diia.Kartka for state payments launches in three banks - deputy PM

10:19 06.08.2025
Mobile communications development to accelerate in Ukraine – minister

Mobile communications development to accelerate in Ukraine – minister

09:53 06.08.2025
Russian bombs hit recreation area near Zaporizhia

Russian bombs hit recreation area near Zaporizhia

09:19 06.08.2025
Russian strike kills 2, injures 12 in Zaporizhia region

Russian strike kills 2, injures 12 in Zaporizhia region

17:42 04.08.2025
Occupiers destroy house in Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhia region, two civilians killed

Occupiers destroy house in Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhia region, two civilians killed

13:19 01.08.2025
Some 36 people remain in medical institutions of Zaporizhia region – authorities

Some 36 people remain in medical institutions of Zaporizhia region – authorities

16:26 28.07.2025
German manufacturer Diehl tests ground robotic complex in Ukraine - Fedorov

German manufacturer Diehl tests ground robotic complex in Ukraine - Fedorov

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss steps that could force Russia to real negotiations

Zelenskyy: Important that main leaders of ‘Coalition of Willing’ are among countries ready to deploy contingent in Ukraine

President Nawrocki's veto leaves Ukraine without Polish Starlinks – Dpty PM Gawkowski

Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that Russia making concessions

Germany to provide Ukraine with EUR 9 bln annually – Finance Minister

LATEST

Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss steps that could force Russia to real negotiations

Svyrydenko, Romanian dpty PM discuss security issues, European integration of Ukraine and Moldova

Shmyhal discusses Ukraine's needs in financing production, purchase of weapons with German Vice Chancellor

Klymenko and Norwegian PM honor victims of Russian missile hit in Kyiv

Trump calls Russia-Ukraine war conflict of personalities

Canada synchronizes Ukrainian sanctions – Zelenskyy

Trump convinced that Putin avoiding meeting with Zelenskyy because he doesn’t like him

Eight civilians returned from captivity to Ukraine – Coordinating HQ

Europe to provide Ukraine with significant security guarantees, USA to help – Trump

Zelenskyy appoints Ukrainian Ambassador to Norway Havrysh as Ambassador to Iceland concurrently – decree

AD
AD