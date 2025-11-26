Over 280,000 families from frontline regions receive compensation for electricity – PM Svyrydenko

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

More than 280,000 families have already received compensation for electricity payments under the Winter Support, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"This is targeted assistance for residents of frontline regions so that families can get through the winter period more easily and meet basic needs. The state will compensate for 100 kWh of electricity per person per month (but not more than 300 kWh per family)," she said on Telegram on Wednesday.

The program started on October 1. Accruals are made monthly during the cold months.

The additional payment is received automatically along with the monthly subsidy or benefit for paying for housing and communal services.

"More details about all the Winter Support tools for citizens and businesses are on the zyma.gov.ua platform," Svyrydenko wrote.