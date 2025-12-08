Ukrainian Red Cross holds third event of veteran recovery program

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), together with its partners, has implemented the third event of a recovery program for veterans and their families.

"The third session of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society program for the social recovery of veterans and their families has taken place. From November 29 to December 6, 11 families of veterans from communities across the region rested and recovered at the Bereh Nadii recreational center in Khmelnytsky region," the URCS reported on Sunday on its Facebook page.

Participants in the program worked with a multidisciplinary URCS team as well as veteran support specialists from local communities. Profile specialists also joined the program, including a lawyer, a representative of the employment service, and employment counselors.

The week-long program included psychoeducational sessions, individual and group counseling, physical and restorative practices, and creative activities. A separate program was organized for children, focused on understanding emotions, family interaction, and finding inner resilience.

The event was implemented with the support of the Japanese Red Cross and in partnership with the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine, the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration, the regional social services center, and the city council.

Participant groups in the project are formed within neighboring communities so that, after the program ends, families can remain in contact and continue applying newly acquired skills in their daily lives.