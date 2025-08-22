Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:31 22.08.2025

US may provide Ukraine with air intelligence support as part of security guarantees – media

On Wednesday, a broader meeting of NATO defense chiefs was also held led by NATO Military Committee Chair, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, at which, in particular, it was stated that the US might probably provide Ukraine with air support as part of security guarantees, CNN reports.

"A meeting took place on Wednesday between US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, commander of US European Command and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, and defense chiefs from key European nations," reads the report.

"The options discussed among military leaders and planners this week ranged from US air support — unmanned and manned aircraft — to what countries are willing to put boots on the ground in Ukraine, what NATO bases would be used, and more," it says.

"A second source briefed on the meeting also said possible air support has been a primary topic, and that while there is some consternation within the Trump administration about committing US pilots to flying manned air support missions over Ukraine, there is more openness to flying unmanned air support missions," the report notes.

"US pilots could also be called upon to conduct surveillance flights over Ukraine, providing high-resolution imagery of the front line and troop movements, as part of what would be considered an intermediate option that stops short of committing American fighter jets to fly policing missions, two of the sources familiar with ongoing discussions about security guarantees said," says the edition.

Ben Jensen, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told CNN that even unmanned aircraft missions would be a significant step because it could “keep the question of doubt in Russia’s mind about how much the US will commit.”

