Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:02 22.08.2025

Trump: I would not like to be at meeting between Zelenskyy, Putin

1 min read
Photo: https://nypost.com/

US President Donald Trump said that he would like to see a meeting between the president of Ukraine and Vladimir Putin to see what they can work out, but he would prefer not to be there.

"We're going to see if Putin and Zelenskyy will be working together. You know, that's like oil and vinegar, a little bit. They don't get along too well for obvious reasons, but we'll see. And then we'll see whether or not I would have to be there. I'd rather not," Trump told reporters during a visit to the House of Representatives in Washington, D.C.

The US President added that he would prefer that they meet alone and see what they could do. However, in the meantime, he noted, they kept fighting and killing people, which he described as very stupid. He said he had thought the war would be somewhere in the middle in terms of difficulty, but it had turned out to be the hardest.

Tags: #putin #zelenskyy #trump

