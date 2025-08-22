Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:51 22.08.2025

Zelenskyy: After infrastructure of security guarantees written out, we to understand who and how can help

1 min read
Zelenskyy: After infrastructure of security guarantees written out, we to understand who and how can help

Ukraine sees the goodwill of most countries from the "Coalition of the Willing," who are ready to provide security guarantees in full; after their infrastructure is written out, it will be clear who and how are ready to provide guarantees, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We see goodwill from most of these countries [Coalition of the Willing]. Different countries with different amounts of assistance, with different capabilities. And so far it is too early to say who can give their military, who intelligence, who will be present at sea, who in the sky, and who is ready to finance," Zelenskyy said during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Friday.

"Therefore, it is too early to talk about all countries. The infrastructure will be written, written out, and then we will understand who can help with what and how," he added.

On August 21, Zelenskyy said that the exact number of countries that are ready to deploy troops within security guarantees for Ukraine is currently unknown to the Ukrainian side, the participants of the Coalition of the Willing are considering various types of participation.

Tags: #security_guarantees

