Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:29 22.08.2025

Rutte: Security guarantees for Ukraine to consist of two levels

1 min read
Security guarantees for Ukraine will consist of two levels, the first is the establishment of a peace agreement or ceasefire, the second is what the United States and Europe will provide, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said.

Rutte said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday that Ukraine, the United States, and Europe were working together jointly, and that they were discussing security guarantees. He stated that they believed there would be two levels: the first level would involve the establishment of some kind of peace agreement or ceasefire, or possibly a combination of both. He explained that the first level would be aimed at ensuring that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were as strong as possible so that they could withstand any difficulties.

