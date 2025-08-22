Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:42 22.08.2025

Zhovkva discusses Ukraine's European integration with ambassadors of Nordic-Baltic Eight countries

2 min read

Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva has held a briefing for ambassadors of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) countries, where they paid special attention to the European integration of Ukraine.

Zhovkva informed them about the outcomes of Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington, particularly his talks with U.S. President Donald Trump. Ukraine once again confirmed its readiness to take further steps toward achieving real peace, the President’s Office said on its website.

“We are open to any negotiation formats at the leaders’ level, as only such a level can resolve the most complex issues facing Ukraine and the world. We value the participation and support of our European partners, who are working with us to achieve a just peace,” he stressed.

Special attention was given to Ukraine’s European integration. The Deputy Head of the Presidential Office stressed that Ukraine’s path toward EU membership should be a shared one with Moldova, particularly at the stage of opening negotiating clusters later this year. According to him, it is important that this approach be publicly supported by all European states.

The parties coordinated their next steps and agreed on actions to be taken on international platforms aimed at strengthening support for Ukraine, promoting Ukraine’s interests in security, political, and economic areas, and reinforcing joint efforts to counter Russian aggression.

