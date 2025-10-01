Uliutin discusses gradual end of temporary protection regime with EU Special Rep for Ukrainians

Photo: https://www.msp.gov.ua

Minister of Social Policy, Family, and Unity of Ukraine Denys Uliutin discussed with the EU Special Representative for Ukrainians, Ylva Johansson, strengthening cooperation in the context of the gradual end of the temporary protection regime for Ukrainian citizens in the EU.

"In particular, the parties discussed the relevant recommendations of the EU Council aimed at transitioning to other forms of legal residence in the territory of the European Union or voluntary return to Ukraine with appropriate reintegration," the ministry said.

It is noted that Uliutin emphasized that the policy of unity is one of the strategic priorities of the Ministry of Social Policy.

"We realistically assess that the primary condition for Ukrainians' return home is security. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are working on this. Until then, our primary task is to help our people maintain contact with Ukraine and prepare for their return. This is especially important when it comes to families with children," the press service quoted the minister as saying.

According to him, the ministry is currently developing digital tools to maintain communication and keep Ukrainians abroad properly informed. This includes resources that will provide access to up-to-date information on housing availability, job openings, educational opportunities, and social services in Ukraine.

The parties also discussed joint work on opening Unity Centers in EU countries.

For her part, Johansson reported that currently, approximately 4.7 million Ukrainians in the EU have temporary protection status, and since the start of the full-scale invasion, approximately half a million Ukrainians have withdrawn from this status and returned to Ukraine.

"When we talk about EU policy towards Ukrainians who are in member states under temporary protection status, we are talking, first and foremost, about investing in Ukraine's future. Work is currently underway on the transition from temporary protection status to national residence permits. At the same time, member states are working to develop programs to support voluntary return, in particular by building the capacity of Ukrainian communities to which returns will take place," Johansson said.

As reported, the European Union is preparing regulations for the end of temporary protection for Ukrainian citizens. Recommendations for a gradual transition to legal residence or return home were published by the EU Council. As noted in the document, temporary protection for Ukrainians in EU countries will be valid until March 4, 2027.