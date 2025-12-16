Convention on compensation commission for Ukraine to be signed in Netherlands with Zelenskyy's participation Tuesday - Zhovkva

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/news/all

On Tuesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the signing of the Convention on the Establishment of an International Commission for the Consideration of Claims for Ukraine, which is part of the mechanism for compensating for losses caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva has said.

"An important event today is the diplomatic conference on the signing of a bilateral convention on an international commission for the consideration of claims. This is part of the compensation mechanism for the losses that the aggressor country caused to Ukraine. The first element was the creation of a register of losses two years ago, that is, the losses that Russia caused to Ukraine are already registered there, and today, with the signing of such a convention - and more than 30 member states of the Council of Europe are ready to sign, because this mechanism will be blown up on the site of the Council of Europe - so this signing will take place today," Zhovkva said during a telethon on Tuesday morning.

According to him, this convention will still be subject to ratification. "After the creation of the appropriate fund, we hope that the appropriate compensation will begin. That is, these are important efforts to ensure that the losses, which today, unfortunately, are significant, caused by the Russian Federation to Ukraine, should be compensated at the expense of the aggressor country. The President will take part in this conference and will be present at the signing of the document on behalf of Ukraine," he added.