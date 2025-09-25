Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:35 25.09.2025

Zelenskyy meets Spanish PM, discusses support for Ukraine, EU membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, during which the two discussed continued support for Ukraine in its war with Russia and the country's prospects for joining the European Union.

"I briefed him on the situation at the front and in the peace process. Russia continues to reject peace initiatives and does everything to prolong the war. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of maintaining unity between Europe and the United States, and continuing work within the coalition of willing states to bring peace closer. I value this position," Zelenskyy said.

The leaders also discussed Ukraine's EU accession talks. "We expect the simultaneous opening of the first negotiation cluster soon, together with Moldova. I am grateful to the Prime Minister for his readiness to continue political support," Zelenskyy said.

For his part, Sánchez reaffirmed Spain's commitment to Ukraine and stressed the importance of upholding international law.

"Dear President Zelenskyy, it was a pleasure to see you again at the UN. I assure you of my support. Spain will continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary: international law must prevail," he wrote in a post on social media platform X.

