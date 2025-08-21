Syrsky notes productive work in operational zone of Donetsk territorial community

The Ukrainian Defense Forces in Pokrovsk direction, as part of stabilization measures on Dobropillia salient, cleared six settlements and destroyed hundreds of Russian occupiers, reported Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.

"I worked in the field in Pokrovsk direction, in particular in those military command bodies, corps and brigades that are carrying out stabilization actions on Dobropillia salient," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to Syrsky, despite the enemy’s numerical superiority, units of the Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine, as a result of successful strike and search operations, cleared six populated areas and destroyed hundreds of Russian occupiers.

"I note the effective work in the operational zone of the Donetsk merged territorial communities of the newly created corps, which have accepted their areas of responsibility and are working with a certain set of troops. I sincerely thank the Ukrainian soldiers for their bravery and dedication in the defense of the Ukrainian Donetsk region," Syrsky added.

"I listened to the commanders' reports on the specifics of the operational situation, problematic issues and the needs of the units. I gave the relevant orders to strengthen the stability of the defense. The key task is to effectively respond to changes in enemy tactics, but to preserve the lives of Ukraine's defenders as much as possible," the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized.