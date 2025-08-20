Former Culture Minister Tochytskyi appointed Permanent Ukraine’s rep to CoE

By decree of August 20, No. 603/2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Mykola Tochytskyi, who previously held the post of Minister of Culture in the government of Denys Shmyhal, to the post of Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe.

This decree, as well as the presidential decree on the dismissal of Tochytskyi's predecessor, Borys Tarasiuk, was published on the official Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Tarasiuk held the position since December 2019.