Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:44 21.10.2025

Rada appoints Berezhna as dpty PM for humanitarian policy and minister of culture

2 min read
The Verkhovna Rada, on the recommendation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, appointed Tetiana Berezhna to the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine, Minister of Culture of Ukraine.

At a parliamentary session on Tuesday, 266 members of parliament voted in favor of the appointment.

Berezhna received her bachelor's degree in law and a master's degree in jurisprudence at the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy. In 2025, she also completed the program at the School of Strategic Architects at Kyiv-Mohyla Business School, receiving a qualification in management and administration.

Since 2011, she has worked at the Vasil Kisil & Partners Law Firm. In 2017, she received her license to practice law. From 2017 to 2021, she was included in the list of recommended lawyers in Ukraine by the international legal directory Chambers Europe in the field of taxation, particularly in tax disputes.

From June 17, 2022, she served as Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine, and on July 23, 2025, she was reappointed as Deputy Minister of Economy in the unified Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine.

On July 28, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Berezhna as Acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications, as the Rada failed to appoint a new Minister of Culture during the government reshuffle on July 17 due to the lack of an agreed-upon candidate.

