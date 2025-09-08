New Norwegian Ambassador to Ukraine arrives in Kyiv

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleksandr Mishchenko on Monday, September 8, accepted a copy of the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to Ukraine Lars Hansen.

As reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, during the meeting the parties noted the high level of Ukrainian-Norwegian partnership, based on common values ​​and trust. The Deputy Minister expressed gratitude for Norway's unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for Oslo's significant contribution to strengthening the defense capabilities of our state.

The diplomats paid special attention to the issues of further coordination of international efforts to hold Russia accountable for crimes against Ukraine, as well as to assessing the importance of increasing sanctions pressure on the aggressor state.

The parties discussed the prospects for Ukrainian-Norwegian cooperation in restoring critical infrastructure and implementing joint humanitarian and cultural projects.

Mishchenko expressed hope that regardless of the results of the parliamentary elections in Norway, which are taking place today, the new composition of the Storting and the Norwegian Government will continue to strengthen the partnership with Ukraine.