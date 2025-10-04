Invaders attack train station in Shostka, injuring about 30 passengers on Kyiv-Shostka train

Photo: https://t.me/hryhorov_oleg

Around 30 people were injured when Russian occupiers struck a train at a station in the town of Shostka in Sumy region, according to Oksana Tarasiuk, acting head of Shostka District Military Administration.

In a comment to Suspilne, she said that the wounded had been taken to the hospital, and their number was being determined. The attack is currently ongoing, and a train car is burning.

Head of Poltava Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, clarified that the strike was aimed at "civilian infrastructure – a passenger train traveling from Shostka to Kyiv."

"Passengers were injured. Rescuers, medics, and all emergency services are working at the scene. An emergency response center is being established. People are receiving the necessary assistance, and the rescue operation is ongoing," he wrote on Telegram.

Hryhorov did not disclose the number of injured, but wrote that "the extent of the destruction and the number of casualties are being determined."