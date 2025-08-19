Zelenskyy, Norwegian PM agree to meet soon

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre discussed the possible architecture of guarantees for Ukraine in the context of the meeting in Washington on August 18, as well as joint projects, in particular in the energy sector; agreed to meet in the near future.

"Spoken with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. We exchanged assessments of the meetings in Washington and discussed our joint work with all partners on strong security guarantees for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to him, the Prime Minister of Norway said that this is truly a historic achievement: Europe has never been so united around Ukraine. He said thay are confident that peace can become reliable and lasting, and security guarantees are the key to this. Ukrainians have defended their independence, Ukraine has united many nations and, having provided strong security guarantees, will definitely ensure the future for Ukrainians, he said.

"Now we are actively working at all levels on the specifics, on what the architecture of the guarantees will be, with all participants in the coalition of the willing, very substantively – with the United States, and this is one of the greatest results of Washington," Zelenskyy said. "I am grateful to everyone who helps," he added.

"Of course, we discussed our bilateral relations with Norway: we do many things in common. We especially value cooperation in the energy sector. We agreed to meet with Jonas in the near future," Zelenskyy said.