Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:14 19.08.2025

Zelenskyy, Norwegian PM agree to meet soon

2 min read
Zelenskyy, Norwegian PM agree to meet soon

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre discussed the possible architecture of guarantees for Ukraine in the context of the meeting in Washington on August 18, as well as joint projects, in particular in the energy sector; agreed to meet in the near future.

"Spoken with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. We exchanged assessments of the meetings in Washington and discussed our joint work with all partners on strong security guarantees for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to him, the Prime Minister of Norway said that this is truly a historic achievement: Europe has never been so united around Ukraine. He said thay are confident that peace can become reliable and lasting, and security guarantees are the key to this. Ukrainians have defended their independence, Ukraine has united many nations and, having provided strong security guarantees, will definitely ensure the future for Ukrainians, he said.

"Now we are actively working at all levels on the specifics, on what the architecture of the guarantees will be, with all participants in the coalition of the willing, very substantively – with the United States, and this is one of the greatest results of Washington," Zelenskyy said. "I am grateful to everyone who helps," he added.

"Of course, we discussed our bilateral relations with Norway: we do many things in common. We especially value cooperation in the energy sector. We agreed to meet with Jonas in the near future," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #guarantees #norway #cooperation

MORE ABOUT

20:39 19.08.2025
Rubio to be in charge of talks on Ukraine security guarantees

Rubio to be in charge of talks on Ukraine security guarantees

20:19 19.08.2025
NATO leaders to meet on Aug 20 to discuss Ukraine, way forward

NATO leaders to meet on Aug 20 to discuss Ukraine, way forward

09:43 19.08.2025
Leaders aligning on Ukraine security guarantees as path to peace

Leaders aligning on Ukraine security guarantees as path to peace

16:36 15.08.2025
US with Europe can provide security guarantees to Ukraine, but not in NATO format - Trump

US with Europe can provide security guarantees to Ukraine, but not in NATO format - Trump

18:59 14.08.2025
Rubio: Security guarantees for Ukraine needed to be part of peace talks with Russia – media

Rubio: Security guarantees for Ukraine needed to be part of peace talks with Russia – media

19:03 13.08.2025
Trump believes NATO should not be included in security guarantees for Ukraine, but USA and allies should be part of them – Macron

Trump believes NATO should not be included in security guarantees for Ukraine, but USA and allies should be part of them – Macron

20:43 11.08.2025
Without clear security guarantees, any other arrangements would only give Russia opportunity to restore its forces

Without clear security guarantees, any other arrangements would only give Russia opportunity to restore its forces

20:09 07.08.2025
Svyrydenko, Romanian FM discuss European integration, joint military production, recovery

Svyrydenko, Romanian FM discuss European integration, joint military production, recovery

10:24 25.07.2025
Ukraine receives approval for three Patriot systems out of 10 required – Zelenskyy

Ukraine receives approval for three Patriot systems out of 10 required – Zelenskyy

11:15 22.07.2025
Norway ready to financially support Germany's initiative to transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine – media

Norway ready to financially support Germany's initiative to transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine – media

HOT NEWS

Macron calls next 15 days ‘critical,’ welcomes Trump's intention to provide security guarantees for Ukraine

Trump after meeting with Zelenskyy and European leaders: Ukraine will get its life back, gain a lot of territory

Trump says Britain, France and Germany could send troops to ensure peace in Ukraine

Ukraine receives 1,000 bodies back, including 5 who died in captivity

Ukraine to be provided with protection similar to that of NATO countries – Trump

LATEST

Pastor Burns speaks out in support of Ukrainian Council of Churches, calls Putin's demand to protect Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine impudent

MPs, experts disagree on prospects for Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin

Merz continues to insist on the need for ceasefire before next stage of negotiations

Russian general reported in absentia on suspicion for ordering airstrikes on drama theatre, maternity ward in Mariupol

European Solidarity claims sanctions against Poroshenko imposed on basis of falsified documents

Switzerland ready to host peace talks, promises Putin 'immunity' from ICC arrest warrant

Next NATO summit to be held in Turkey in July 2026 – Rutte

Macron calls next 15 days ‘critical,’ welcomes Trump's intention to provide security guarantees for Ukraine

Klitschko: Key issue for Ukraine is to obtain real security guarantees

AFU General Staff: Enemy carries out 32 attacks in Pokrovsk axis; 31 already repelled

AD
AD