03:16 16.08.2025

Zelensky still waiting for call from Trump after meeting with Putin – media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Kyiv with his team and still waiting for a call from US President Donald Trump after his more than three-hour meeting with Putin, the Financial Times reports.

During a brief joint press conference with Putin in Anchorage, Trump said he would soon call Zelenskyy, as well as NATO and European officials, to brief them on the outcome of the meeting.

"A representative of the Ukrainian President's Office said the US had not yet contacted Zelenskyy, and called the situation very strange," the source said.

According to a preliminary assessment by the Ukrainian president's team, no significant progress was made during the talks. Another adviser to Zelenskyy described the meeting in Ukrainian as "nothing special."

