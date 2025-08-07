Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:12 07.08.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross continues to evacuate residents of Korabel district in Kherson

1 min read
Ukrainian Red Cross continues to evacuate residents of Korabel district in Kherson
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) continues to evacuate residents of Korabel district in Kherson.

“Evacuation efforts continue in the Korabel district of Kherson … Volunteers from our emergency response team are assisting local residents in relocating to safer areas of the city. There, evacuees receive shelter and essential assistance. Our volunteers are present every step of the way,” URCS said on Facebook Thursday.

Volunteers provide people with water, tea, and light snacks.

On site, the Ukrainian Red Cross mental health and psychosocial support team is providing psychological first aid. Our psychologists help people manage emotional distress and cope with trauma, offering self-regulation techniques and targeted support to those in greatest need. Children are engaged through games, creative sessions, and other activities designed to reduce stress and restore a sense of safety.

URCS team works in close coordination with medical professionals and social services to ensure each evacuee receives comprehensive care.

As of 12:00, according to the Kherson Regional State Administration, 1,009 people have been evacuated — including 56 children and 110 people with limited mobility.

