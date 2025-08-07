Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:56 07.08.2025

Trump-Zelenskyy-Putin meeting requires Ukraine, Europe, Russia to align positions – media

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that US President Donald Trump will be able to hold a meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin provided that the positions of Ukraine, its European partners and the Russian Federation can be brought closer.

"I think what we have is a better understanding of the conditions under which Russia would be prepared to end the war. We now have to compare that to what the Ukrainians and our European allies, but the Ukrainians primarily, of course, are willing to accept and what you try to see is, how far can you get these two positions closer? How can you get these two positions closer to each other?" the US Secretary of State said on Fox Business TV channel, adding "If we can get what the Ukrainians will accept and what the Russians will accept close enough, then I think there’s the opportunity for the president to have a meeting that includes both Putin and Zelenskyy to try to close this thing out."

Rubio also noted that territorial issues could become key and that a ceasefire should occur at a certain stage of the negotiations, noting that the process could take "hours, days or weeks."

