Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:44 12.11.2025

Sybiha meets with Rubio to discuss peace efforts

Sybiha meets with Rubio to discuss peace efforts
Photo: https://x.com/andrii_sybiha

During a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha provided an update on the current situation on the battlefield, peace efforts, and priorities for strengthening defense capability and energy resilience.

“Glad to meet with Marco Rubio during our G7 session in Canada. Ukraine appreciates President Trump’s peace efforts and very effective energy sanctions against Russia,” he said on X.

Sybiha called for continuing to increase the cost of the war for Putin and his regime, forcing Russia to end the war.

“I also provided an update on the current battlefield situation, peace efforts, and our concrete priorities to strengthen Ukraine’s defense and energy resilience,” the foreign minister noted.

As reported, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will visit Canada on November 11-12 to attend the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting at the invitation of his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand.

The US State Department earlier announced that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will join the G7 meeting of foreign ministers in Canada this week, where he will discuss, among other things, the US President's peace initiative in Ukraine.

The G7 ministerial meeting will be held in the Niagara region of Ontario, Canada from November 11 to November 12.

