US official announces continued work on Ukraine war settlement plan

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that possible ideas for ending the war in Ukraine are being developed in a message on X on Thursday.

"Ending a complex and deadly war, such as the one in Ukraine, requires a broad exchange of serious and realistic ideas. Achieving a lasting peace will require both sides to make difficult but necessary concessions. That is why we continue to develop a list of possible ideas for ending this war, based on proposals from both sides of the conflict," Rubio said.