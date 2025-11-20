Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:05 20.11.2025

US official announces continued work on Ukraine war settlement plan

US official announces continued work on Ukraine war settlement plan
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that possible ideas for ending the war in Ukraine are being developed in a message on X on Thursday.

"Ending a complex and deadly war, such as the one in Ukraine, requires a broad exchange of serious and realistic ideas. Achieving a lasting peace will require both sides to make difficult but necessary concessions. That is why we continue to develop a list of possible ideas for ending this war, based on proposals from both sides of the conflict," Rubio said.

