13:14 06.08.2025

Russia-Ukraine resolution at crucial stage – China FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during a telephone conversation with Brazilian President's Special Assistant for International Affairs Celso Amorim, has exchanged views on the "crisis in Ukraine," with Wang noting that "the crisis settlement process is now at a crucial stage," the Chinese Foreign Ministry has said.

"Russia and Ukraine have taken an important step forward by starting negotiations. The crisis settlement process is now at a crucial stage," he said.

The foreign minister added that China and Pakistan can continue to maintain communication and make joint efforts to promote the "Friends of Peace" group to further consolidate the consensus of the global South on "ceasefire, end war, believe in the need for peace and promote negotiations to play their role in the political settlement of the crisis."

