Poroshenko urges lawmakers not to ignore European Parliament resolution demands

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

Member of Parliament and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko has called on Ukrainian parliamentarians not to ignore the demands of Ukraine's European partners, which were recorded in the Resolution of the European Parliament of September 9, in particular, regarding the financing of the Armed Forces and parliamentary pluralism, the political force's website reported on Tuesday.

"This week, in accordance with the Constitution, the government submits the budget to the Verkhovna Rada. This week, we are being offered the Government Action Program. And right now, we have to analyze a very important document that was adopted by the European Parliament - the Resolution on Ukraine, which is based on the report for 2023-24... It is based on two basic positions of support for Ukraine: security and freedom - and democracy. Unfortunately, neither the Government Action Program, nor the budget, nor today's agenda of the Verkhovna Rada reflects any issue that Europe requires of us," Poroshenko emphasized during his speech in the Verkhovna Rada.

According to him, the first priority in the Resolution is the financing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. "And this means closing cashbacks and telethons," Poroshenko said.

"The second position: freedom and democracy. And this means parliamentary pluralism, parliamentary diplomacy and lifting the ban on international activity. This means the impossibility of using law enforcement agencies to persecute the opposition. This means the implementation of the commitments made to reboot the State Bureau of Investigation, which is an instrument of pressure on the opposition. This means rebooting Finmonitoring, the corruption mechanism of its leadership, which steals money on the construction of fortifications," he added.

As reported, the European Parliament, at its meeting last Tuesday, September 9, overwhelmingly approved the Resolution on the European Commission's reports for 2023-2024 on Ukraine's progress on the path of reforms in the context of enlargement.