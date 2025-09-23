Ukraine to introduce resolution condemning child abduction – Zelenskyy

In 2025, Ukraine will introduce a resolution condemning the abduction and deportation of children, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"This year we will introduce a resolution condemning the abduction and deportation of children. Forcibly taking children from one state and attempting to re-educate them for the benefit of another state is a clear crime. The UN must once again clearly state this," Zelenskyy said during a meeting of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The president called on partners in each sanctions package to increase pressure on Russian politicians, officials, judges, propagandists and others involved in the abduction of children and attempts to reprogram their consciousness.

"All this is known – the camps where abducted children are taught hatred, what institutions are involved in this, and even the structures of the Russian state church, which are used to erase the identity of Ukrainian children. And everyone who does not close their eyes and acts in response is defending humanity," Zelenskyy said.

He added that the Ukrainian side in Turkey had provided Russian representatives with an initial list of 339 children who had been abducted. However, Russia has not provided real information about these children, and also refuses to provide it to international organizations.

"Please, let the result of this coalition meeting be support for initiatives to find, return and reintegrate our children," the president said.