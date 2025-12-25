Interfax-Ukraine
12:02 25.12.2025

Budanov visits combat positions of GUR special forces in the Zaporizhzhia direction

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR), Kyrylo Budanov, as part of his work in Zaporizhia sector, arrived at the frontline to the fighters of the "Timur Special Unit," the GUR telegram channel reported on Thursday.

"While at the place of combat missions, Kyrylo Budanov talked with the soldiers and officers of the GUR, who directly detect and destroy Russian occupiers and enemy equipment. The head of the special service checked the conditions in which the fighters work "on the ground", and awarded the scouts with awards for professionalism and courage," the message says.

Tags: #zaporizhia_region #budanov

