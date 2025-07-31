Interfax-Ukraine
16:00 31.07.2025

Interdepartmental working group to be created on prosthetics system reform – Uliutin

At the initiative of the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity, an interdepartmental working group will be created to reform the prosthetics system, Minister Denys Uliutin has said.

"This lays the foundation for an effective, modern and comprehensive system that will combine surgical care, rehabilitation and prosthetics. It is important for us to adopt the experience of various stakeholders, therefore, representatives of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, the National Health Service of Ukraine, as well as the expert and public environment will join the working group. We have agreed on the next steps with the Protez Foundation, Esper Bionics, UNBROKEN Ukraine and Superhumans Center - organizations engaged in prosthetics and rehabilitation in Ukraine," Uliutin wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the first stage will be a draft government resolution on the creation of an interdepartmental working group and the launch of a pilot, then an audit of institutions that can provide comprehensive care after amputations will begin.

In parallel, work will be carried out on changes to the legislation so that everyone who needs prosthetics receives modern assistance in a timely and high-quality manner.

As previously reported with reference to Uliutin, a comprehensive vision of rebooting the prosthetics system is being prepared to make it simple, transparent and as operational as possible.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko called prosthetics one of the main tasks of Ukrainian social policy and announced the launch of grants for manufacturers of bionic prostheses.

