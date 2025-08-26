Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:51 26.08.2025

Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg announce EUR 2 mln in support for prosthetics center at Odesa Medical University

2 min read
Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg announce EUR 2 mln in support for prosthetics center at Odesa Medical University
Photo: https://x.com/andrii_sybiha

Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation of Belgium Maxime Prévot, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel, together with Director General for European Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Heleen Bakker, announced EUR 2 million in joint support for the prosthetics center at the Odesa Medical University during a visit to Odesa.

As Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reported on the social network X, together with his colleagues, they launched the Ukraine-Benelux format - a new platform for political cooperation built on equality, initiative and ambition. He emphasized that the Benelux countries are founding members of the EU and strong supporters of Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO.

"I am profoundly grateful for their steadfast political, military, and humanitarian support. As we launched the new format, Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg announced additional EUR 2 million of joint support for the prosthetics center based on Odesa Medical University," the minister said.

During their stay in Odesa, the ministers honored the memory of the fallen Ukrainians and witnessed firsthand the consequences of Russian aggression, including the damaged port and repeated attacks on energy facilities.

"Benelux partners are also at the forefront of sanctions policy, the pursuit of justice—including through the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine—and Ukraine’s recovery: from rebuilding infrastructure to investing in green energy and innovation. From Odesa, we sent a clear message: Ukraine and the Benelux are united, resilient, and determined. Together we work for peace, justice, and for a stronger Europe," Sybiha noted.

