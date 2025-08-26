Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:04 26.08.2025

Human Titans prosthetic center opened in Kyiv

2 min read
Human Titans prosthetic center opened in Kyiv
Photo: https://kyiv.klichko.org

The Human Titans prosthetic center was opened on the basis of one of the hospitals in Kyiv with the support of the Life Bridge Ukraine charitable foundation and as part of the capital's cooperation with Berlin, the press service of mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko reported.

"The idea of creating this extremely important facility arose during my visit to Berlin about two years ago. Then we visited the Bundeswehr Military Hospital, where Ukrainian defenders were recovering. And the initiative arose to create a center in the Ukrainian capital to help wounded soldiers. Thanks to the support of Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner, the Life Bridge Ukraine charitable organization and the participation of the ONUR GROUP Ukraine company, this project was implemented," Klitschko was quoted as saying by his press service on his website on Tuesday.

It is reported that the ONUR GROUP Ukraine company took on most of the costs of overhauling the prosthetic center premises - over UAH 29 million. Some UAH 11.2 million were allocated from the city budget. To equip the prosthetic center and manufacture prostheses, the charitable organization Life Bridge Ukraine purchased and transferred equipment worth UAH 14.5 million from a leading German manufacturer. The city allocated almost UAH 3 million for the equipment. The capital allocates UAH 800,000 from the city budget for the current needs of the center.

"The equipment began to be put into operation in June of this year. Specialists of the prosthetic center are already working on it and have started manufacturing prostheses. The center is also equipped with a 3D scanner for the manufacture of high-precision prosthetic components. During the test period of the institution's operation, 10 veterans from different regions of Ukraine received prosthetics," the mayor of Kyiv noted.

According to him, surgeons in Ukraine perform about 21,000 amputations on seriously wounded Ukrainian soldiers and civilians every year. Six Ukrainian prosthetic technicians were trained at the prosthetic centers in Berlin. In addition, as part of the project, about 60 Ukrainian servicemen with lower limb amputations of various degrees of complexity received prosthetics at the Bundeswehr Military Hospital.

Tags: #kyiv #human_titans #prosthetic_center #klitschko #prosthetics

