10:11 16.12.2025

Ukraine launches Diaspora Alliance for the Restoration of Ukraine

Ukraine launches Diaspora Alliance for the Restoration of Ukraine

Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity Denys Uliutin has announced the launch of a global platform for coordinated cooperation between the state, the Ukrainian diaspora and international partners - the Diaspora Alliance for the Restoration of Ukraine.

"Today, millions of our citizens are outside Ukraine, working, studying, integrating into the communities of the host country. But at the same time, they remain deeply connected to Ukraine through families, financial support, volunteering, expertise and advocacy of our interests in the world," Ulyutin's press service quotes him as saying after participating in events on the occasion of International Migrants' Day.

He stressed that the state policy towards Ukrainians abroad goes beyond the protection of rights and covers issues of long-term social support, demographic sustainability and restoration of the human potential of Ukraine.

According to him, work in this direction is based on supporting and protecting Ukrainians abroad, integrating without losing touch with Ukraine, as well as involving them in the restoration of the state.

"It is in this context that we are launching the Diaspora Alliance for the Restoration of Ukraine - a coordination tool designed to transform the solidarity of Ukrainians abroad and international partners into coordinated, concrete and long-term actions aligned with Ukraine's national priorities. In addition, the Alliance aims to reduce duplication of initiatives and increase the effectiveness of support programs," the minister said.

It is expected that the work of the Alliance will cover economic interaction, social cohesion and community development, the return and reintegration of Ukrainians, as well as systematic data collection and research necessary for effective coordination and policy formulation.

As reported, the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity is working on a strategy to facilitate the return of citizens who fled abroad back to Ukraine.

