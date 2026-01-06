Interfax-Ukraine
Investments
19:17 06.01.2026

Share of investment demand recovers to 30% in 2025

2 min read
Investment in rental real estate has regained its attractiveness after a drop in 2022, in some projects it reaches 30%, requests from foreign buyers have returned, according to Ukrainian developers surveyed by Interfax-Ukraine.

Developers have cited the return of bulk investors and buyers to the primary real estate market in 2025, viewing property as one of the most liquid assets for storing personal funds.

Olena Ryzhova, commercial director of Intergal-Bud, said that at early stages of construction, investment transactions already account for around 15% of total housing sales. "For buyers, these are no longer short-term speculative deals, but one of the most reliable assets and ways to preserve their own money," she added.

Oleksiy Koval, head of projects at Perfect Group, noted that investment demand stabilized last year. "Investors accounted for roughly 25-30% of the market – slightly lower in the first half of the year and 45-55% in October-December. Investment demand is most influenced by mortgage and installment availability, expectations for rental yields, and overall uncertainty," he said.

Meanwhile, DIM reported a rise in investment transactions, including from clients who had previously postponed decisions. The company also noted an increase in the share of investors from abroad.

RIEL reported that after an almost complete pause in 2022-2023, interest in bulk real estate deals gradually returned in 2025. While not yet widespread, it has reached a sufficient level to indicate a revival of investment activity. The company is developing projects in Kyiv and Lviv, with comparable sales dynamics, though Kyiv has seen a rise in inquiries specifically for investment purchases.

Yulia Bilen, head of the sales department at Greenville in Lviv, said the share of investment transactions has shifted somewhat, with traditional short-term investments giving way to strategic, long-term placements. "Investors prefer liquid residential complexes with scale, well-planned infrastructure, and high-quality construction to ensure potential value growth. Today, investment is a long-term strategy," Bilen said.

The press service of Kovalska also confirmed the relevance of real estate investment for rental purposes as a model for capital return, noting that client trust in the developer is a key condition for such purchases.

Developers reported that investors who remained on the market more often choose liquid formats of small areas, one- and two-room apartments with ergonomic layouts of 37-66 sq m, or apartments that are nearly ready for occupancy.

