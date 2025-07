The losses of the invaders during the day amounted to 1,050 units of manpower and 136 units of equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported as of 7:00 Tuesday.

In particular, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed four tanks, 39 artillery systems, one MLRS, one air defense system, 91 units of automotive equipment and tanker trucks.

The enemy also lost two cruise missiles and 192 operational-tactical-level UAVs.