Ukraine writes manual on reforms in wartime – Mathernová

Photo: https://x.com/kmathernova/

The EU has never held accession talks with a country that is at war, carrying out reforms under sirens and power outages. The European Commission's Enlargement Report well conveys "the uniqueness of the situation," European Union Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová emphasized.

She said this at a briefing with Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka on Tuesday evening.

The ambassador said that Ukraine was writing a manual on reforms while simultaneously fighting for its national survival, sovereignty, and freedom. He noted that this had never happened before, and that the EU had never conducted negotiations with a country actively at war, developing legislation literally to the sound of sirens and during power outages.

She stressed that the report "conveys very well the feeling that this is a unique situation."

Mathernová separately noted that among the countries negotiating accession to the European Union, there is a group of four leaders: Albania, Moldova, Montenegro and Ukraine.

Mathernová added that Ukraine was not only carrying out reforms during wartime, but was also not falling behind countries conducting negotiations in peacetime, which she emphasized was very important.

As reported, on Tuesday the European Commission presented a report within the framework of the European Union Enlargement Package 2025. Ukraine received the best recognition of its work in three years: in each of the 36 sections - a positive result.

The report states that Ukraine is consistently progressing in implementing legislation in accordance with European Union standards. The European Commission confirmed that there is readiness to open the first, second and sixth negotiation clusters.