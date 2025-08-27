Intergal-Bud and Oschadbank sign first joint agreement under eRecovery and eOselia programs

In August 2025, the developer Intergal-Bud implemented its first agreement, which combined the two state programs eRecovery and eOselia, for Oschadbank this agreement also became the first in the capital region, the developer's press service reported.

As reported, starting in the fall of 2024, the compensation certificate for destroyed housing eRecovery can be used as a down payment on a preferential mortgage eOselia. If its amount is less than the minimum 20% of the cost of housing, the buyer pays the difference with his own funds.

"The first deal always requires more effort. We had to work out all the contracts from scratch in order to combine eRecovery and eOselia programs in one operation. Now we have the necessary expertise in conducting such operations, so the owners of eRecovery certificates can apply and use it as a down payment for eOselia. There are many apartments available in our residential complexes that meet the conditions of the program," said Olena Ryzhova, commercial director of Intergal-Bud.

The company also clarified that if a client with IDP status chose an apartment without renovation, the certificate covers the down payment. Intergal-Bud has special conditions for IDPs until October 30 of this year: a 2% discount was taken into account when drawing up the deal.

The construction company Intergal-Bud has been operating in the residential real estate market since 2003. Its portfolio includes 107 residential projects. In 2024, the company built and commissioned almost 358,500 sq m of real estate, which corresponds to 3,800 apartments in 20 buildings.