Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:02 26.11.2025

In Oct, Oschadbank increases its loan portfolio to legal entities by UAH 4.2 bln

2 min read
In Oct, Oschadbank increases its loan portfolio to legal entities by UAH 4.2 bln

Oschadbank increased its loan portfolio to legal entities by UAH 4.2 billion in October 2025, according to its data, this is the largest increase among Ukrainian banks, according to a release on the financial institution’s website.

Oschadbank reminded that as of October 1 of this year, the total volume of its loan portfolio to legal entities amounted to UAH 99 billion, of which UAH 30 billion were loans to micro, small, and medium-sized businesses, with the remainder going to corporate clients.

According to the press release, citing data from the National Bank, Oschadbank’s net portfolio at the beginning of October accounted for 13.6% of the corporate lending market, securing the top position in it.

"Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Oschadbank has been directing its available liquidity to support the real sector of the economy, and during this period the corporate business loan portfolio has grown more than one and a half times, or by UAH 23.5 billion, with this segment accounting for 70% of the legal entities’ portfolio," the press release quotes Deputy Chairman of the Bank’s Management Board Yuriy Katsion, who is responsible for this area.

According to the NBU, at the beginning of October this year, Oschadbank with total assets of UAH 485.69 billion (12.3% of the total) was second in this indicator among 60 banks.

Tags: #oschadbank

MORE ABOUT

20:26 07.11.2025
Oschadbank to hold those responsible accountable for deliberate damage to Gulliver complex lifeline systems

Oschadbank to hold those responsible accountable for deliberate damage to Gulliver complex lifeline systems

18:50 31.10.2025
Oschadbank, Ukreximbank temporarily close Gulliver retail and office complex, accuse former owner

Oschadbank, Ukreximbank temporarily close Gulliver retail and office complex, accuse former owner

11:51 31.10.2025
Oschadbank, Ukreximbank temporarily close Gulliver retail and office complex, accuse former owner

Oschadbank, Ukreximbank temporarily close Gulliver retail and office complex, accuse former owner

10:24 31.10.2025
Oschadbank increases net profit by 38.6% in Q3 2025

Oschadbank increases net profit by 38.6% in Q3 2025

16:41 27.10.2025
Management team of Gulliver multifunctional complex to soon conclude agreement on electricity import

Management team of Gulliver multifunctional complex to soon conclude agreement on electricity import

14:31 14.10.2025
Oschadbank finances 100 MW of electricity generation for MSMEs

Oschadbank finances 100 MW of electricity generation for MSMEs

18:37 27.08.2025
Intergal-Bud and Oschadbank sign first joint agreement under eRecovery and eOselia programs

Intergal-Bud and Oschadbank sign first joint agreement under eRecovery and eOselia programs

18:12 04.08.2025
Oschadbank provides guarantees under contracts worth EUR837 mln to buy UAVs from four Ukrainian manufacturers

Oschadbank provides guarantees under contracts worth EUR837 mln to buy UAVs from four Ukrainian manufacturers

15:53 01.08.2025
Oschadbank refutes statement of Three O about transfer of Gulliver to management of state banks

Oschadbank refutes statement of Three O about transfer of Gulliver to management of state banks

10:25 01.08.2025
Oschadbank takes over management of Gulliver complex in Kyiv, prepares for possible sale

Oschadbank takes over management of Gulliver complex in Kyiv, prepares for possible sale

HOT NEWS

Russian attack destroys Novus logistics center in Kyiv, kills 4 drivers

Warehouse and production facilities of Textile-Kontakt destroyed in missile attack overnight – owner

Auction for sale of Odesa Port-side Plant does not take place

Ukraine currently not exporting electricity after significant damage to thermal, hydropower plants

Ukraine's PM, IMF aim to pass 2026 state budget by Dec 2

LATEST

Ukraine imports 5.1 times more potatoes in 10M

Khmelnytskoblenergo invests almost UAH 80 mln in preparation for heating season

Cabinet allocates another UAH 609 mln to eRecovery

EBRD provides guarantee for Ukrsibbank loan to develop EVA logistics hubs

Strong demand for Ukrainian soybeans on foreign and domestic markets drives price growth – analysts

Ukraine's National Bank proposes changes to currency licensing rules for nonbank financial institutions

Russian attack destroys Novus logistics center in Kyiv, kills 4 drivers

Warehouse and production facilities of Textile-Kontakt destroyed in missile attack overnight – owner

Zelenskyy signs law on improving mobile Internet and communication standards

Starting December 1, Nova Poshta updating some of its tariffs, introducing additional fee for receiving parcels from parcel terminals

AD
AD