In Oct, Oschadbank increases its loan portfolio to legal entities by UAH 4.2 bln

Oschadbank increased its loan portfolio to legal entities by UAH 4.2 billion in October 2025, according to its data, this is the largest increase among Ukrainian banks, according to a release on the financial institution’s website.

Oschadbank reminded that as of October 1 of this year, the total volume of its loan portfolio to legal entities amounted to UAH 99 billion, of which UAH 30 billion were loans to micro, small, and medium-sized businesses, with the remainder going to corporate clients.

According to the press release, citing data from the National Bank, Oschadbank’s net portfolio at the beginning of October accounted for 13.6% of the corporate lending market, securing the top position in it.

"Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Oschadbank has been directing its available liquidity to support the real sector of the economy, and during this period the corporate business loan portfolio has grown more than one and a half times, or by UAH 23.5 billion, with this segment accounting for 70% of the legal entities’ portfolio," the press release quotes Deputy Chairman of the Bank’s Management Board Yuriy Katsion, who is responsible for this area.

According to the NBU, at the beginning of October this year, Oschadbank with total assets of UAH 485.69 billion (12.3% of the total) was second in this indicator among 60 banks.