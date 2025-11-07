Oschadbank to hold those responsible accountable for deliberate damage to Gulliver complex lifeline systems

Photo: Gulliver

An inspection of life-support systems at the Gulliver shopping and office complex revealed deliberate removal, damage, and illegal removal of equipment critical to the complex's operations. The consortium of state-owned banks will initiate civil and criminal liability for all responsible parties, Oschadbank's press service reported.

According to the protocol prepared by law enforcement officers in the presence of witnesses during the inspection of the complex's engineering systems on October 31, 2025, and the inventory report being compiled by the state-bank consortium following inspections conducted from October 31 to November 3, the findings include intentional blocking of the complex's power-supply systems, damage to backup energy equipment, missing key units and components of the engineering and IT infrastructure, and damage to cable lines. As a result, the complex experienced emergency shutdowns of critical safety systems due to the inability to supply backup power, as well as shutdowns of water supply and wastewater systems.

"All these facts indicate sabotage, deliberate removal, damage, and illegal extraction of equipment critical to the operation of the complex," the statement said.

Emergency replacement and installation of the required equipment is currently underway to restore functionality to the complex. Contracted service providers are conducting additional inspections and testing of all systems, including energy and gas equipment, ventilation systems, water supply and wastewater infrastructure, and others.

According to service contractors, the state-bank consortium expects preliminary test results of the complex's life-support systems next week. Only then can timelines be set for restoring the complex's operations, which must be cleared for safe use in advance by the State Emergency Service.

"The consortium of state-owned banks is doing everything possible to restore the complex's operations as quickly as possible in the interests of tenants and visitors. We remind tenants that they are exempt from rent payments for the entire period during which the complex is non-operational," Oschadbank noted.

In turn, Tri O LLC stated that the consortium's allegations that the company's former owners had caused damage to the property are inaccurate and unlawful. The company stressed that on October 31, tenants, Tri O representatives, and its contractors were restricted from accessing the complex and remained outside the premises, making any manipulation of equipment, machinery, or systems by the company impossible.

"The operations of the fully functional and operating Gulliver shopping and office center were halted solely by a completely counterproductive and premeditated decision of Oschadbank, not due to any emergency situations, technological threats, damage, or removal of equipment or fittings by anyone," Tri O said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine.

In addition, the company noted that along with blocking access to the complex, Oschadbank also unlawfully restricted the removal of equipment and fittings belonging to third parties, which were not the property of Tri O, its contractors, or its suppliers.

As reported, the Gulliver multifunctional complex was transferred to Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) management under rulings of the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv on June 3, 2024, and the Kyiv Court of Appeal on June 25, 2024, following a petition by the Prosecutor General's Office in a criminal probe by the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) into possible tax evasion by the complex's management amounting to nearly UAH 146 million. The BES issued a corresponding notice of suspicion to the Gulliver director in May 2023.

On October 17, 2025, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv lifted the arrest on MFC Gulliver imposed as part of the tax-evasion criminal case. Following that decision, ARMA halted its search for an asset manager.

In July 2025, a consortium of state-owned banks, Oschadbank (80%) and Ukreximbank (20%), acquired ownership rights to MFC Gulliver as collateral recovery for debts owed by its beneficiary. The recovery procedure was initiated after Tri O LLC, the debtor and owner of MFC Gulliver, failed to meet its obligations under a loan agreement. The state-bank consortium formed a management team and planned to independently operate the asset.

Following a session of Oschadbank's Emergency Committee on October 30, it was determined that the situation created by Tri O LLC employees' refusal to hand over control of critical engineering systems posed a threat to human life and to the safe functioning of the complex. To prevent such risks, Oschadbank contacted city utility services and the State Emergency Service to inspect water supply, power supply, grid connections, generators, and other systems.

Earlier, the investigative program Schemes reported that the company owed UAH 14 billion to state-owned Oschadbank and Ukreximbank. The report claimed that the actual owner of MFC Gulliver is former Mikhaylivsky Bank owner Viktor Polischuk, who in April 2025 became subject to personal economic sanctions.