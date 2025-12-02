Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:27 02.12.2025

Retail floors on ground, basement levels of Gulliver trade-and-office complex to reopen from Dec 12

Retail floors on ground, basement levels of Gulliver trade-and-office complex to reopen from Dec 12
Photo: https://gullivercenter.com

The emergency commission of Oschadbank has decided to begin a phased reopening of the Gulliver trade-and-office complex starting December 12 of this year.

According to information posted on Oschadbank's website, the decision was made on December 1, 2025, after the circumstances that caused the emergency situation in certain parts of the building were eliminated.

Following repair and restoration works and equipment testing by specialized contractors, the commission authorized the safe reopening of specific parts of the complex, namely two floors of its retail-and-entertainment section.

On December 12, 2025, visitors will gain access to the retail space on the first (ground) floor and the lower-ground (minus first) floor of the shopping-entertainment section. That date was agreed in preliminary talks with tenants based on their readiness to fully resume operations.

Earlier, on December 1, the Oschadbank branch located in the Gulliver complex (on the first floor) resumed operations.

The parts of the building that are opened for use will be subject to continuous monitoring to ensure compliance with civil-protection requirements for the population.

The bank also said that decisions about the opening dates for other floors and the office section of Gulliver will be made based on the results of further elimination of causes that could trigger another emergency, described as "consequences of deliberate sabotage and negligent treatment of the complex's engineering systems by the previous owner."

The consortium of state banks (Oschadbank – 80% and Ukreximbank – 20%), which acquired ownership rights to the Gulliver complex on July 26 this year, said it will seek civil and criminal liability for all persons responsible.

Inspections of the facility's life-support systems found evidence of deliberate removal, damage and illegal removal of equipment that is critically important for the complex's operation. In addition, on October 30 Oschadbank's commission declared the situation dangerous to human life, in part because employees of Tri O LLC, the debtor and former owner of the complex, refused to hand over control of critically important engineering communications.

All tenants of the Gulliver complex were exempted from rent payments for the entire period of the temporary suspension of its operations.

As reported, on November 19 the Commercial Court of Kyiv, at Oschadbank's request, opened bankruptcy proceedings against Tri O LLC. In turn, on November 21 Tri O LLC said it would challenge the state registration of ownership of the Gulliver complex and the related land plots in favor of JSC Oschadbank and JSC Ukreximbank, as well as a number of associated decisions by state authorities and a notary. Tri O also plans to appeal the bankruptcy proceedings, calling them illegal.

Tags: #oschadbank #gulliver

