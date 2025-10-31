Interfax-Ukraine
Oschadbank, Ukreximbank temporarily close Gulliver retail and office complex, accuse former owner

The consortium of state-owned Oschadbank (80%) and Ukreximbank (20%), which on July 26 received ownership rights to the Gulliver retail and office complex, has decided to temporarily close the complex from 22:00 on October 30, 2025.

"The purpose of this step is the safety of visitors and representatives of the complex's tenants, as well as guaranteed avoidance of accidents and man-made threats that may be caused by the former owner of the facility," Oschadbank said in a statement on Friday.

"The date and time of the resumption of the complex's operation in the event of its closure will be announced additionally - this will happen immediately after the situation stabilizes," the statement says.

According to it, such a decision is due to the fact that representatives of the former owner (Three O LLC) are sabotaging the transfer of effective management of the complex to the banks in every possible way.

Oschadbank increases net profit by 38.6% in Q3 2025

Management team of Gulliver multifunctional complex to soon conclude agreement on electricity import

Oschadbank finances 100 MW of electricity generation for MSMEs

Naftogaz attracts additional UAH 2.4 bln from Ukreximbank

EBRD to provide guarantee to Ukreximbank for new energy loans worth EUR 100 mln

EBRD to provide guarantee to Ukreximbank for new loans of EUR100 mln

Ukreximbank finances 700 MW of renewable energy, about 300 MW of which wind farms - board member

Intergal-Bud and Oschadbank sign first joint agreement under eRecovery and eOselia programs

Oschadbank provides guarantees under contracts worth EUR837 mln to buy UAVs from four Ukrainian manufacturers

Oschadbank refutes statement of Three O about transfer of Gulliver to management of state banks

