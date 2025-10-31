Oschadbank, Ukreximbank temporarily close Gulliver retail and office complex, accuse former owner

The consortium of state-owned Oschadbank (80%) and Ukreximbank (20%), which on July 26 received ownership rights to the Gulliver retail and office complex, has decided to temporarily close the complex from 22:00 on October 30, 2025.

"The purpose of this step is the safety of visitors and representatives of the complex's tenants, as well as guaranteed avoidance of accidents and man-made threats that may be caused by the former owner of the facility," Oschadbank said in a statement on Friday.

"The date and time of the resumption of the complex's operation in the event of its closure will be announced additionally - this will happen immediately after the situation stabilizes," the statement says.

According to it, such a decision is due to the fact that representatives of the former owner (Three O LLC) are sabotaging the transfer of effective management of the complex to the banks in every possible way.