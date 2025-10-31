Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
10:24 31.10.2025

Oschadbank increases net profit by 38.6% in Q3 2025

2 min read
Oschadbank increases net profit by 38.6% in Q3 2025

State-owned Oschadbank in the third quarter of 2025 received UAH 4.19 billion in net profit, which is 38.6% more than in the same period in 2024, while pre-tax profit increased by 7.1%, to UAH 5.69 billion.

According to the bank's reporting on its website, net interest income increased by 31.8% to UAH 8.19 billion, while net commission income increased by 25.5%, to UAH 2.07 billion.

Meanwhile, Oschadbank incurred a loss of UAH 0.2 billion from financial instrument transactions at fair value in the third quarter, compared to a UAH 1.37 billion profit for the same period in 2024. Foreign currency transactions brought in UAH 0.29 billion, similar to last year.

Overall, the bank's operating income increased by 17.9%, to UAH 11.58 billion from July to September. Meanwhile, employee benefits expenses rose by 26.4%, to UAH 2.70 billion, and other administrative and operating expenses increased by 35.1%, to UAH 2.37 billion.

According to the report, the volume of loans granted to the bank's clients increased by 10.2%, to UAH 148.16 billion since the beginning of the year.

In the third quarter, the bank continued to expand its loan portfolio in the corporate, MSME, and retail sectors, particularly through the Affordable Loans 5-7-9% and eOselia mortgage lending programs. As of September 30, 2025, the gross value of loans granted through the eOselia program was UAH 10.79 billion, up from UAH 8.57 billion at the end of 2024.

For the first nine months of 2025, the bank increased its net profit by 17.3%, reaching UAH 13.88 billion. This allowed the bank to reduce its uncovered loss by 2.5 times, to UAH 6.93 billion. Consequently, Oschadbank's equity increased by 28.8% since the beginning of the year, reaching UAH 44.6 billion as of September 30, 2025. Total assets increased by 6.6% during this time, reaching UAH 456.73 billion.

According to the NBU, as of September 1, 2025, Oschadbank ranked second among 60 Ukrainian banks with assets totaling UAH 452.24 billion.

Tags: #oschadbank

MORE ABOUT

11:51 31.10.2025
Oschadbank, Ukreximbank temporarily close Gulliver retail and office complex, accuse former owner

Oschadbank, Ukreximbank temporarily close Gulliver retail and office complex, accuse former owner

16:41 27.10.2025
Management team of Gulliver multifunctional complex to soon conclude agreement on electricity import

Management team of Gulliver multifunctional complex to soon conclude agreement on electricity import

14:31 14.10.2025
Oschadbank finances 100 MW of electricity generation for MSMEs

Oschadbank finances 100 MW of electricity generation for MSMEs

18:37 27.08.2025
Intergal-Bud and Oschadbank sign first joint agreement under eRecovery and eOselia programs

Intergal-Bud and Oschadbank sign first joint agreement under eRecovery and eOselia programs

18:12 04.08.2025
Oschadbank provides guarantees under contracts worth EUR837 mln to buy UAVs from four Ukrainian manufacturers

Oschadbank provides guarantees under contracts worth EUR837 mln to buy UAVs from four Ukrainian manufacturers

15:53 01.08.2025
Oschadbank refutes statement of Three O about transfer of Gulliver to management of state banks

Oschadbank refutes statement of Three O about transfer of Gulliver to management of state banks

10:25 01.08.2025
Oschadbank takes over management of Gulliver complex in Kyiv, prepares for possible sale

Oschadbank takes over management of Gulliver complex in Kyiv, prepares for possible sale

14:07 25.07.2025
Oschadbank, Ukrainian Council of Defence Industry sign memo for development of defence industry

Oschadbank, Ukrainian Council of Defence Industry sign memo for development of defence industry

14:25 03.07.2025
Ukraine's Oschadbank wins Paris appeal for $1.5 bln compensation from Russia over seized Crimean assets

Ukraine's Oschadbank wins Paris appeal for $1.5 bln compensation from Russia over seized Crimean assets

16:29 26.06.2025
Oschadbank to receive third tranche of EUR75 mln from EBRD for business lending

Oschadbank to receive third tranche of EUR75 mln from EBRD for business lending

HOT NEWS

Oschadbank, Ukreximbank temporarily close Gulliver retail and office complex, accuse former owner

Updated Ukraine-EU trade agreement enters into force

Of EUR 25 mln of support for Ukraine's energy system EUR 5 mln for gas imports – Dutch Foreign Minister

Germany contributes EUR 60 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Svyrydenko

Govt allocates UAH 8.4 bln for heating season gas imports – Svyrydenko

LATEST

Ukraine receives $177 mln from World Bank to support healthcare, fiscal management

DTEK Kyiv Grids prepares 81 repair crews for 2025/2026 heating season in Kyiv – CEO

Government allocates UAH 440 million grant for renewable energy

Poland not to lift unilateral ban on import of sensitive agricultural products from Ukraine – official statement

EBRD to provide Lviv Bank with EUR-40-mln-equivalent-hryvnia loan, guarantees for EUR 31.5 mln

Updated Ukraine-EU trade agreement enters into force

Ukrainian wheat prices rise as exporters ramp up demand, farmers expect further increases – analysts

Volume of loans issued under Ukrainian portfolio state guarantee program down 15% in Sept, number of loans up 1.6%

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih posts 11.9% increase in H1 2025 net loss

Defence City residents exempted from property, land tax until 2036 or Ukraine's EU accession – State Tax Service

AD
AD