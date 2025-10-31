Oschadbank increases net profit by 38.6% in Q3 2025

State-owned Oschadbank in the third quarter of 2025 received UAH 4.19 billion in net profit, which is 38.6% more than in the same period in 2024, while pre-tax profit increased by 7.1%, to UAH 5.69 billion.

According to the bank's reporting on its website, net interest income increased by 31.8% to UAH 8.19 billion, while net commission income increased by 25.5%, to UAH 2.07 billion.

Meanwhile, Oschadbank incurred a loss of UAH 0.2 billion from financial instrument transactions at fair value in the third quarter, compared to a UAH 1.37 billion profit for the same period in 2024. Foreign currency transactions brought in UAH 0.29 billion, similar to last year.

Overall, the bank's operating income increased by 17.9%, to UAH 11.58 billion from July to September. Meanwhile, employee benefits expenses rose by 26.4%, to UAH 2.70 billion, and other administrative and operating expenses increased by 35.1%, to UAH 2.37 billion.

According to the report, the volume of loans granted to the bank's clients increased by 10.2%, to UAH 148.16 billion since the beginning of the year.

In the third quarter, the bank continued to expand its loan portfolio in the corporate, MSME, and retail sectors, particularly through the Affordable Loans 5-7-9% and eOselia mortgage lending programs. As of September 30, 2025, the gross value of loans granted through the eOselia program was UAH 10.79 billion, up from UAH 8.57 billion at the end of 2024.

For the first nine months of 2025, the bank increased its net profit by 17.3%, reaching UAH 13.88 billion. This allowed the bank to reduce its uncovered loss by 2.5 times, to UAH 6.93 billion. Consequently, Oschadbank's equity increased by 28.8% since the beginning of the year, reaching UAH 44.6 billion as of September 30, 2025. Total assets increased by 6.6% during this time, reaching UAH 456.73 billion.

According to the NBU, as of September 1, 2025, Oschadbank ranked second among 60 Ukrainian banks with assets totaling UAH 452.24 billion.