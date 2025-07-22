Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:20 22.07.2025

NABU Director: We ask President to veto the bill that destroys independence of anti-corruption bodies

Anti-corruption agencies of Ukraine are asking President Volodymyr Zelenskyy not to sign bill No. 12414 adopted by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which effectively destroys the anti-corruption infrastructure, says Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) Semen Kryvonos.

"We are categorically against this. Now there is still the signature of the President of Ukraine. We ask not to sign this bill, to return it with the corresponding veto," the NABU director said at a briefing on Tuesday.

Tags: #zelenskyy #nabu #kryvonos

