19:40 21.07.2025

Sybiha announces connection of another 40 diplomatic institutions to authorized notary system

On the first day of the annual meeting of heads of foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine 2025 under the slogan "From the power of diplomacy to the diplomacy of power", Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced the connection of another 40 diplomatic institutions to the system of authorized notaries.

As reported on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, among them are institutions in European countries where the largest number of Ukrainian citizens are located. The total number of institutions connected to the system has thus increased to 80.

"By the end of August, we plan to connect all diplomatic institutions of Ukraine to this system," the minister noted.

The Minister emphasized special attention to developing relations with communities abroad, using the opportunities of the recently adopted law on multiple citizenship, and further simplifying access to consular services.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced preparations for the approval of a new Strategy of Foreign Policy Activity following the Ambassadors' Meeting. "This is a fundamental document that must correspond to the modern realities of war. The war has dotted many i's for us as a state. This new awareness must be reflected in the updated strategy," Sybiha emphasized.

The Minister also announced the definition of new, clear formats and criteria for partnership with countries of the world.

"We will finally streamline approaches to strategic partnerships. Such relations must be supported by practical actions and work effectively in support of Ukraine. We envisage several levels and gradations," Sybiha noted.

