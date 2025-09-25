Ukraine establishes diplomatic relations with Papua New Guinea

Diplomatic relations have been established between Ukraine and Papua New Guinea, the relevant Joint Communiqué was signed on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly by Foreign Ministers Andriy Sybiha and Justin Tkatchenko.

As reported in the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Thursday, Sybiha expressed gratitude to his colleague for his principled support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. "For us, this is not just a symbolic gesture, but an important step for the development of cooperation," he said, adding that Ukraine is ready to develop relations in key areas, including global food security, digital technologies and humanitarian initiatives.