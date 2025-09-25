Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:55 25.09.2025

Ukraine establishes diplomatic relations with Papua New Guinea

1 min read
Ukraine establishes diplomatic relations with Papua New Guinea

Diplomatic relations have been established between Ukraine and Papua New Guinea, the relevant Joint Communiqué was signed on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly by Foreign Ministers Andriy Sybiha and Justin Tkatchenko.

As reported in the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Thursday, Sybiha expressed gratitude to his colleague for his principled support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. "For us, this is not just a symbolic gesture, but an important step for the development of cooperation," he said, adding that Ukraine is ready to develop relations in key areas, including global food security, digital technologies and humanitarian initiatives.

Tags: #papua_new_guinea #diplomatic

MORE ABOUT

12:34 26.07.2025
G7 ambassadors expect early adoption of presidential bill on NABU, SAPO

G7 ambassadors expect early adoption of presidential bill on NABU, SAPO

19:40 21.07.2025
Sybiha announces connection of another 40 diplomatic institutions to authorized notary system

Sybiha announces connection of another 40 diplomatic institutions to authorized notary system

10:20 12.06.2025
Poroshenko: June decisive for Ukraine's diplomatic offensive

Poroshenko: June decisive for Ukraine's diplomatic offensive

11:08 19.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Let's not forget what Moscow is, what evil comes from there for Ukrainians of modern, past generations

Zelenskyy: Let's not forget what Moscow is, what evil comes from there for Ukrainians of modern, past generations

19:41 22.04.2025
Zelenskyy announces diplomatic work, meeting with South African President Ramaphosa

Zelenskyy announces diplomatic work, meeting with South African President Ramaphosa

18:44 03.04.2025
Zelenskyy admits that return of some territories possible through diplomatic means

Zelenskyy admits that return of some territories possible through diplomatic means

09:30 01.04.2025
Ukraine plans diplomatic work for April – Zelenskyy

Ukraine plans diplomatic work for April – Zelenskyy

14:18 31.01.2025
Sybiha outlines key tasks of diplomatic system on the eve of third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion

Sybiha outlines key tasks of diplomatic system on the eve of third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion

20:17 23.12.2024
Zelenskyy accepts credentials from ambassadors of China, Saudi Arabia, Serbia

Zelenskyy accepts credentials from ambassadors of China, Saudi Arabia, Serbia

19:34 11.12.2024
Zelenskyy announces changes in diplomatic corps soon

Zelenskyy announces changes in diplomatic corps soon

HOT NEWS

Russia deliberately refuses to connect Zaporizhia NPP to power, leaving it on diesel for two days – Energoatom

USA scrambles four F-16s to monitor four Russian planes near Alaska

Publishing houses face fines for late school textbook deliveries - Ministry of Education

Zelenskyy says Ukraine will create export platforms in the US, Europe, Middle East

Zelenskyy says he won't seek reelection after war ends

LATEST

Ukrainian, Lebanese FMs discuss boosting economic cooperation

Stefanchuk on amending Civil Code: This bill is about expanding personal rights of every individual

Sybiha, Finnish FM discuss recent contacts with Washington, Shelter Coalition development

Sybiha, Vatican rep Gallagher discuss release of POWs, deported children

Denmark to develop veteran programs in Kyiv – Klitschko after meeting with Copenhagen Mayor

Inzhur Energy to appeal Kyiv Court of Appeal's ban on building power plant

First Ladies Zelenska, Trump discuss child protection

Sybiha, OSCE Secretary General discuss conditions for achieving peace at meeting in New York

Merz proposes to provide Ukraine with EUR 140 bln loan secured by Russian assets

Unmanned Systems Forces hit three gas distribution stations in Luhansk region

AD
AD